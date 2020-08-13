Illuminate and a cool home with Rivet lighting + ceiling fan deals from $26.50

- Aug. 13th 2020 11:45 am ET

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice selection of Rivet lighting and ceiling fans discounted as low as $26.50. Our favorite from the bunch is the Glass Ball and Metal Table Lamp for $35.36 shipped. That’s good for at least 30% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. The design of this lamp is inspired by the look of a “bud on a slender branch.” This appearance makes it a piece that will arguably shake up the overall feel of your space, giving it a more modern vibe. It measures 8- by 8- by 21.5-inches and is said to diffuse light to provide “a warm and inviting glow.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find many other Rivet lighting and ceiling fan deals.

More Rivet lighting/fan deals:

Want to work from the couch? If so, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup of coffee table deals. Leading the pack is Sauder’s Lift-Top model at $136.50. As its name implies, it lifts up and towards you, giving you a desk-like setup in front of the couch. Once lifted, owners will also find an abundance of hidden storage.

Amazon Rivet Glass + Metal Lamp features:

Reminiscent of a single bud on a slender branch, this modern lamp offers sculptural interest as well as diffuse light. The slim black treelike base supports a white globe shade that diffuses the light, giving this piece a warm and inviting glow.

