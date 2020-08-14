Zinus’ Vivek 12-inch Queen Platform Bed falls by $52, now $198.50

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed for $198.41 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This wooden bed frame sits high enough that no box spring is required. Not only does it have a base that’s ready to uphold your mattress, there’s also a 37-inch high wood-paneled headboard. Wood slats throughout the base more evenly distribute weight throughout, paving the way for “increased mattress life.” This Zinus offering is backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the offering above isn’t for you, there’s a decent chance a better fit could be found in yesterday’s Zinus mattress and bed frame discounts. Sale pricing takes up to 40% off, bringing prices as low as $80. Shop the sale now to affordably refresh bedding throughout your space.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the fresh deal we spotted on Walker Edison’s Storage Bench. It’s currently marked down and $48 off, allowing you to streamline your entryway or another area for $162.50. It measures 18- by 47.75- by 15.75-inches and has three cubbies underneath perfect for stowing standard size bins.

Zinus Vivek 12-inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed features:

Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed

37 inch high wood paneled headboard

Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

Espresso wood frame; 3 center support legs present; Worry free 5 year warranty

