Amazon slashes Zinus mattress + bed frame prices as low as $80 (Up to 40% off)

- Aug. 13th 2020 4:39 pm ET

Today we’ve spotted a wide variety of Zinus bedding deals up to 40% off at Amazon. Our favorite is the Zinus 12-inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress for $179.60 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This mattress is comprised of memory foam and plush microfiber to create “a cloudlike, luxurious feel.” These materials are divvied up between 2-inches of microfiber and 10-inches of memory, comfort, and high-density base foam. It’s shipped to you in a compact box that allows you to more easily haul it to your desired room. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bedding deals priced from $80.

More Zinus bedding deals:

Need a night stand? If so, have a look at Amazon’s Rivet Jaxon Table which was just heavily-discounted to $42.50. This works out to $55 in savings and marks an new all-time low. It sports a modern appearance that measures 16-inches in diameter and stands 27-inches tall.

Zinus 12-inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress features:

  • CLOUDLIKE LUXURY – We’re not kidding – the feel of our Cloud mattress is just how we imagine it would feel to sleep on one; with cradling memory foam and plush microfiber, we’ve created a cloudlike, luxurious feel that hugs your curves like no other
  • SUPPORTIVE FOAMS – 2 total inches plush microfiber and foam quilted top, 2 inches conforming memory foam, 3 inches soft comfort foam, and 5 inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for side sleepers and petite to average-weight sleepers

