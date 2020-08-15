Amazon’s Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console plummets to $89 (Save $170)

- Aug. 15th 2020 10:14 am ET

$89
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console for $89.04 shipped. That’s $170 off what it’s been averaging and and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This mid-century modern piece boasts a dark walnut finish that’s upheld by tapered legs. When it comes to functionality, this piece features two drawers for storage alongside a self-closing cabinet door. Assembly is easy and is said to take 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are still rolling in on this piece of furniture, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.

Pair today’s purchase with freshly-discounted Novogratz’s Brittany Sofa Futon at $274 to give your living room an even larger overhaul. As with Amazon Rivet Arbor, this piece also wields a mid-century modern appearance. Its linen is able to be cleaned up easily, helping ensure this piece can look great for years to come.

Is your entryway not quite as streamlined as you’d like? If so, I highly recommend you consider adding Walker Edison’s Storage Bench to it. This will make putting on and taking off shoes simpler for you and guests. There’s also room for three standard size storage bins underneath, allowing you to hide items that would otherwise leave you with a cluttered appearance. This unit is $48 off, allowing you to score it for $162.50.

Amazon Rivet Arbor Media Console features:

  • 39″W x 16″D x 26″H
  • Vintage tapered legs add interest to the clean lines of this console.
  • A self-closing cabinet and 2 drawers offer additional storage for any room.
  • Assemble in 15-30 minutes
  • Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$89
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author