Amazon’s Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console plummets to $89 (Save $170)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console for $89.04 shipped. That’s $170 off what it’s been averaging and and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This mid-century modern piece boasts a dark walnut finish that’s upheld by tapered legs. When it comes to functionality, this piece features two drawers for storage alongside a self-closing cabinet door. Assembly is easy and is said to take 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are still rolling in on this piece of furniture, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.

Pair today’s purchase with freshly-discounted Novogratz’s Brittany Sofa Futon at $274 to give your living room an even larger overhaul. As with Amazon Rivet Arbor, this piece also wields a mid-century modern appearance. Its linen is able to be cleaned up easily, helping ensure this piece can look great for years to come.

Is your entryway not quite as streamlined as you’d like? If so, I highly recommend you consider adding Walker Edison’s Storage Bench to it. This will make putting on and taking off shoes simpler for you and guests. There’s also room for three standard size storage bins underneath, allowing you to hide items that would otherwise leave you with a cluttered appearance. This unit is $48 off, allowing you to score it for $162.50.

Amazon Rivet Arbor Media Console features:

39″W x 16″D x 26″H

Vintage tapered legs add interest to the clean lines of this console.

A self-closing cabinet and 2 drawers offer additional storage for any room.

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

