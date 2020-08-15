Modernize your space with Novogratz’s Brittany Sofa Futon: $274 (Save $65+)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon for $273.99 shipped. That’s $65+ off the what it’s been averaging there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve been on the hunt for a stylish couch, this Novogratz offering could do the trick while keeping your spending respectably low. Linen used here is able to be cleaned up easily plus its ribbed back and wooden legs are likely to modernize your space. Rounding out features is a sturdy wood frame that is said to be both “stable and durable.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your aging bed frame? Now’s an exceptionally good time as we’ve spotted Zinus’ Vivek 12-inch Queen Platform Bed at $52 off. This allows you to refresh the look of your bedroom at $198.50. It boasts a wooden design with a 37-inch paneled headboard.

Has your mattress seen better days? If so, you should consider snagging a replacement while pricing is as low as $80. That’s right, currently a wide selection of Zinus offerings are up to 40% off at Amazon. This makes now an ideal time to upgrade your current sleeping arrangement.

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon features:

Stylish linen upholstery wipes clean easily

Ribbed tufted cushioned back with slanted oak coloured wooden legs

Sturdy wood frame construction that is stable and durable

Comfortable polyester and foam filling. Sleeper dimensions(inches): 70.5L x 43.5W x 16H

Futon Dimensions: 81.5″L x 34.5″W x 31.5″H

