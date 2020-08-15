Bosch’s very-compact Pocket Driver Kit has two batteries, hits 2020 low of $75

- Aug. 15th 2020 10:49 am ET

$75
Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit (PS21-2A) for $74.94 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $10. Bosch’s Pocket Driver takes portability to the next level with the “shortest head length in its class.” It protrudes just 5.6-inches, making it an ideal solution for working in tight corners and small spaces. It weighs a mere 1.4-pounds, making it very lightweight too. Despite its tiny form-factor, owners still stand to benefit from 265-inch-pounds of max torque. Two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag are included, alongside two driver bits. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not level up your hammer too? CRAFTSMAN’s 22-ounce Steel Hammer has fallen to an Amazon low. It boasts a heavy-duty design that’s comprised of a single piece of steel to promote “long life and added durability.” A milled face allows nails to be gripped throughout each strike. Grab yours now at 20% off.

On the hunt for a pocketable multitool? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Kershaw’s 8-in-1 offering while its under $7. This discount is notable not only because it’s 25% off, but also since it’s within $0.35 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Snatching up this handy multitool provides you with a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, alongside flathead and Philips screwdriver tips.

Bosch 12V Max Pocket Driver Kit features:

  • Compact: The Bosch PS21 2A 12V Pocket Driver Offers the Shortest Head Length of Its Class at 5.6 Inch Making It the Ideal Driver for Tight Corners and Small Working Spaces; at Only 1.4 Pounds It Reduces User Fatigue for Longer Periods of Time
  • Power: Despite its small size, the PS21 2A driver delivers 265 inch pound of max torque; It offers two speeds, 0 350 RPM and 0 1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application

