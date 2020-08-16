Save up to 80% on sci-fi and fantasy Kindle must reads from $1 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing up to 80% off a selection of its Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads priced from under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now that it’s summer or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

If you’re looking for a new Kindle to read all of today’s discounted reads, we’re seeing a selection of Amazon’s E-readers on sale from $70.

I, Robot synopsis:

I, Robot, the first and most widely read book in Asimov’s Robot series, forever changed the world’s perception of artificial intelligence. Here are stories of robots gone mad, of mind-reading robots, and robots with a sense of humor. Of robot politicians, and robots who secretly run the world—all told with the dramatic blend of science fact and science fiction that has become Asimov’s trademark.

