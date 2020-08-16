Save up to 80% on sci-fi and fantasy Kindle must reads from $1 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing up to 80% off a selection of its Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads priced from under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now that it’s summer or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.
Top picks from today’s Kindle sale
- I, Robot: $2 (Reg. $8)
- Star Wars Thrawn: $2 (Reg. $10)
- The Wolf of Oren-Yaro: $1 (Reg. $16)
- Nevernight: $3 (Reg. $18)
- Siege and Sacrifice: $2 (Reg. $6)
- Red Mars: $2 (Reg. $9)
- and even more…
If you’re looking for a new Kindle to read all of today’s discounted reads, we’re seeing a selection of Amazon’s E-readers on sale from $70.
I, Robot synopsis:
I, Robot, the first and most widely read book in Asimov’s Robot series, forever changed the world’s perception of artificial intelligence. Here are stories of robots gone mad, of mind-reading robots, and robots with a sense of humor. Of robot politicians, and robots who secretly run the world—all told with the dramatic blend of science fact and science fiction that has become Asimov’s trademark.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!