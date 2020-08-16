Save up to $599 on Apple’s refurb 16-inch MacBook Pro at the lowest prices yet

Today only, Woot is currently offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,879.99 Prime shipped for the 2.6GHz i7/16B/512GB configuration in refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally sold for $2,399, today’s offer is good for a $519 discount, beats the refurbished pricing direct from Apple by $159, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Centered around Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard and a larger Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Includes a 1-year warranty. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Head below for more.

Woot is also discounting another configuration as part of today’s sale, as well. The higher-end 2.3GHz i9/32GB/1TB version is marked down to $2,199.99 from its original $2,799 price tag. It also beats Apple’s own refurbished pricing by $179 and is the best we’ve seen on this model. Here you’ll find 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the same specs as the lead deal.

Use some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Then check out our Apple guide for some additional discounts, including $109 discounts on the all-new Retina 5K 27-inch iMac.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user.

