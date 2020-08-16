A new all-time low brings iRobot’s Roomba Robot Vacuum 891 to $260 (Save $120)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robotic Vacuum for $259.99 shipped. Typically fetching $380, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. A three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 891 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to voice and smartphone control, is an effortless one as well. So cleaning up messes will be as easy as summoning Alexa or tapping a button on your iPhone. There’s also a built-in direct detection sensor to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. Over 1,700 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $190. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

We’re also still seeing some refurbished laser-guided ECOVACS robotic vacuums on sale right now if neither of the aforementioned models cut it. With up to 55% in savings to be had, prices start at $320 and deliver some added value if you don’t mind going the refurbished route.

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to CLEAN from anywhere with the advanced cleaning performance of the Roomba® 891 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot. An advanced Triple-Stage Cleaning System with Edge-Sweeping brush loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, debris and hair with 5x more power** for increased cleaning performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!