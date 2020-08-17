Amazon’s Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table nosedives to $100.50 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table for $100.35 shipped. That’s $150 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This coffee table boasts a mid-century modern look that’s bound to breathe new life into an aging space. A unique design allows this piece to slide outwards to reveal an abundance of internal storage. This paves the way for a cleaner setup that allows you to keep remotes and other necessary products out of sight. Measurements work out to 47- by 24- by 13-inches when closed. Reviews are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.

Need a media console? If so, you should strongly consider pairing today’s purchase with Amazon’s Rivet Arbor piece at $78.50. This offering has plummeted, allowing you to scoop it up at over $180 off. With a look that’s quite similar to the coffee table above, timing could not be better for both discounts to arrive simultaneously.

Oh, and while you’re at it, let’s not forget about today’s notable Amazon discount on Dyson’s Personal Purifying Fan. You can nab it for $70 off, bringing its price down to $280. Not only can it keep you cool, you’ll also stand to benefit from breathing purer air that’s had “99.97% of allergens and pollutants” removed.

Amazon Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table features:

47″W x 24″D x 13″H

The wood finish will match any decor.

Sliding top

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

Clean with a soft cloth.

