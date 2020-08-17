Dyson’s Personal Purifying Fan falls by $70 at Amazon, now $280

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan (BP01) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in months. This HEPA-enabled air purifier happens to be “Dyson’s first personal purifying fan.” It boasts a compact design that makes it an excellent desk, side table, or bedside companion. Not only are you bound to enjoy its blade-less cooling technology, you’ll also stand to benefit from purer air that’s said to have eliminated “99.97% of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander.” A built-in display showcases airflow level and the remaining filter life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bypass Dyson branding and fan capabilities to drastically lower spending. Right now you can grab LEVOIT’s Air Purifier for $120, and it too can capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. This model utilizes a minimal amount of energy that’s said to cost “only $1.66 per week” when being used for 24-hours each day.

Curious what else Dyson has been working on lately? If so, check out our coverage of its Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool. This unit stands out thanks to its automatic self-cleaning abilities. In addition to a fan and purifier, you’ll also garner a humidifier. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Dyson Pure Cool Me Fan features:

Pure cool me HEPA air purifier Dyson’s first personal purifying fan; Delivers a focused stream of purified air to cool you

Captures: Fully sealed HEPA filter and activated carbon filter captures 99. 97 degree of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander

Core flow technology: Allows you to precisely adjust airflow to deliver personal cooling with purified air; This makes it ideal for individuals who want to project air precisely where they need it

