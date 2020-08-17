BIC and Gillette shaving kits + blade refills from under $6.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering a pair of BIC Flex Sensitive Hybrid Men’s 4-Blade Disposable Razor sets for $6.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly around $11.50, today’s deal is at least 40% in savings and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a pair of handles and eight razor blades total here. The weighted handles are a nice touch compared to other sets in this price range, while the flexible blades are said to meet the contours of your face for a clean, smooth shave. The pivoting head and lubricating strip round out the features here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. Head below for even more shaving deals.

Amazon is also offering some great deals on the 12-pack of Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor Blade Refills at $24.55 with free Prime shipping. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. usually closer to $34 or so, this s the lowest price we can find and a perfect time to stock up on fresh blades.These refills are compatible with all “Gillette 5-blade razor handles (excluding GilletteLabs). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers.

Prefer a more hardcore electric shaver instead? Well, we are still tracking a number of notable Panasonic deals as part of the ongoing Big Summer Sale at Amazon. You’ll find a range of products on sale from $15 to around $200 or so right here.

More on the BIC Flex Men’s 4-Blade Disposable Razors:

4 flexible blades individually adjust to the contours of the skin

Provides a smoother and closer shave

Weighted handles for greater control

Lubricating strip and pivoting head for better glide

2 new handles and 8 cartridges in every package provides added convenience

Perfect household essentials to stock up on and conveniently add to your bathroom, storage closet, and even gym bag

