Home Depot offers up to 35% off Husky garage storage, accessories, more

This week only, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off Husky garage storage, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot or you can opt for in-store pickup. Today’s top deal is the Husky 52-inch 9-drawer Mobile Workbench and Tool Chest for $498. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen this year. This model offers nine drawers plus built-in outlets and USB ports, making it easy to charge up your tools, smartphones, and more. Since it’s on casters, you can easily move it around your space, which is particularly helpful while cleaning. One other notable spec here is that it supports up to 1,200-pounds of weight, which means plenty of support for large tool collections. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is Husky’s 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench for $265.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $380 but generally is listed at $350. Today’s deal is the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. This low-profile workbench offers a “durable” wood platform, drawer, and pegboard storage system. It’s ideal for setups where space may be at a premium. Includes a single drawer as well for extra storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to skip over to this landing page for even more deals in the latest Husky sale. You’ll find all sorts of garage organization systems discounted, along with customizable cabinets, workbench tops, and more.

Don’t miss Home Depot’s Milwaukee tool sale today that features up to 40% off. One of our top picks include the Milwaukee M18 Impact Drill and Driver Kit at $209, which is $90 off the regular going rate. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky 52-inch Workbench features:

Built for its functional workspace and large storage capacity the Husky 52 in. 9-Drawer 24.5 in. D mobile workbench is the perfect combination for your tool storage system. This mobile work center has large, 5 in. x 2 in. casters and a steel tubular side handle, which allow you to easily move it, even when fully loaded. Each drawer is equipped with 100 lbs. rated ball bearing slides. The top long drawer and 2 deep bottom drawers have double sets of 100 lbs. rated slides to enable you to store your heavier bulk items. It is constructed with heavy 21-Gauge steel and is strong enough to support 1,200 lbs. and has 23,362 cu. in. storage capacity. The 1 in. thick solid wood top is sealed with a protective coating to protect it from the elements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

