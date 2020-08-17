Home Depot Milwaukee tool sale tackles your DIY projects with up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select tools, automotive accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, or you can opt for curbside pickup for more. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 Impact Drill and Driver Kit at $209. That’s good for up to $95 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes three tools – a drill, driver, and hackzall – along with two 1.5Ah batteries, wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Those looking for a more robust setup will want to consider the Milwaukee M18 6-tool Combo Kit at $479. With more tools, batteries, and a wall charger, there’s a lot to like on this bundle. In addition to a drill and driver, you’ll also receive a few saws, a grinder, and multi-tool with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on everyday tool essentials from Milwaukee and more.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee M18 Drill and Driver Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 cordless Power Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Drill Driver, M18 Impact Driver, M18 HACKZALL, 2 M18 Compact Batteries and a M18 and M12 Charger. M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver delivers 500 in./lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. At only 7-1/4 in. L, this drill driver allows you access to the tightest work spaces.

