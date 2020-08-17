iPad mini 5 deals start at $350 as Amazon discounts various models

- Aug. 17th 2020 7:33 am ET

0

Amazon is now taking up to $50 off Apple iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi and Cellular models for a limited time. Free shipping is available for all. Deals start at $349.99, which is a match of our previous mention. Most other retailers are currently charging full price at this time.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $15. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Jump into our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPad, AirPods, Macs, and much more. Just this morning we spotted a notable deal on Mac mini, as the popular desktop machine drops to $670 from the regular $799 price tag.

Apple iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

