Save 60% on Peak Design’s CaptureLENS for Canon EF at $40 shipped

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Peak Design CaptureLENS for Canon EF at $39.95 shipped. For comparison, buying the Capture Clip Only and the Lens Kit separately would cost you $100 at Peak Design. If you are a photographer that always uses multiple lenses while on a shoot, this will keep them within arm’s reach at all times. The Capture Clip attaches to your backpack or belt and can hold a camera, the Lens Kit, and more. The Lens Kit that’s part of today’s deal can hold up to two Canon EF lenses and rotates, locking in place to make it super simple to switch lenses. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Do you shoot with a GoPro more than a DSLR? Well, this clip easily attaches your action camera to a backpack or other type of strap. It’s just $10 Prime shipped and works with just about any GoPro accessory that you have, giving you the easy ability to shoot PoV footage while walking around.

Speaking of Canon cameras, did you see what all the EOS R6 can do? You’ll find 8K recording, 4K slow-motion, and much more on this high-end camera. This is a fantastic option if you’re a Canon shooter and want to have the latest-and-greatest camera available.

Peak Design CaptureLENS features:

For those occasions when you’re carrying more than one lens, the Canon EF CaptureLENS from Peak Design will help you change lenses faster, and with added versatility. Simply attach the included clip and lens kit adapter to a backpack, strap, bag, or belt. With the CaptureLENS you can change lenses with one hand, while at the same time, have a convenient place to store the lens you just removed. An added benefit is that by storing the lens outside of your camera bag; space will be freed up for other gear.

