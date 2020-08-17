Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs expandable microSD storage at $120 (Save 20%)

B&H is currently offering the Samsung 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Delivering Android 10 in an 8-inch tablet form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs an HD display alongside 13-hour battery life and more. There’s 32GB of built-in storage, but support for up to 512GB of extra space can be found thanks to a microSD card expansion slot. Perfect for watching Netflix in bed, browsing the web, and playing games. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings from the lead deal and protect the Galaxy Tab A with this highly-rated folio case at Amazon. Spending just $14 can add some extra protection into the mix with this case’s folio design that doubles as a stand. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers.

For more ways to get your Android fix, this morning we spotted a 20% discount on the OnePlus 7T, which is down to $400. There’s additional offers to be found in our Android guide, as well, including all of the best app and game deals still live from the weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

The Samsung 8.0″ 32GB Galaxy Tab A is an entertainment-ready tablet with a 13-hour battery life and a crisp 8″ display for binge watching videos. A 1280 x 800 resolution offers crisp, clear HD content reproduction and its thin bezels provide a more immersive viewing experience. It’s powered by a 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via its microSD card slot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!