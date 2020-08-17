Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs expandable microSD storage at $120 (Save 20%)

- Aug. 17th 2020 10:08 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Samsung 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Delivering Android 10 in an 8-inch tablet form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs an HD display alongside 13-hour battery life and more. There’s 32GB of built-in storage, but support for up to 512GB of extra space can be found thanks to a microSD card expansion slot. Perfect for watching Netflix in bed, browsing the web, and playing games. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings from the lead deal and protect the Galaxy Tab A with this highly-rated folio case at Amazon. Spending just $14 can add some extra protection into the mix with this case’s folio design that doubles as a stand. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers.

For more ways to get your Android fix, this morning we spotted a 20% discount on the OnePlus 7T, which is down to $400. There’s additional offers to be found in our Android guide, as well, including all of the best app and game deals still live from the weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

The Samsung 8.0″ 32GB Galaxy Tab A is an entertainment-ready tablet with a 13-hour battery life and a crisp 8″ display for binge watching videos. A 1280 x 800 resolution offers crisp, clear HD content reproduction and its thin bezels provide a more immersive viewing experience. It’s powered by a 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via its microSD card slot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android
Samsung

Samsung
B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go