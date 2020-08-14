It is time to head into this weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals on hand. While you’ll find some notable offers still live down below the fold, including the Swim Out puzzler, today’s fresh new price drops are now ready to go as well. Highlights of our Friday collection include titles like R.B.I. Baseball 20, Swiftly switch – Pro, Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhal, Animus – Stand Alone, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

On top of ongoing offers on LG’s G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone and the ZTE unlocked Axon 10 Pro, today Woot kicked-off an Android event with deals starting from $40 on Samsung and Pixel gear. The Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch returned to its all-time low this morning to sit alongside Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch offers. This morning also saw Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart gear hit new all-time lows just as HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook went up to 32% off. You’ll also want to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for charging gear and much more.

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $30, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on R.B.I. Baseball 20 :

Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20! R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with massive advancements including brand new batting, pitching and base running controls, all-new broadcast-style pitching camera, major visual improvements and more authenticity. Plus, all your favorite gameplay modes including Franchise and Exhibition are back!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!