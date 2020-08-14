Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: R.B.I. Baseball 20, Animus, more

- Aug. 14th 2020 3:17 pm ET

FREE+
0

It is time to head into this weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals on hand. While you’ll find some notable offers still live down below the fold, including the Swim Out puzzler, today’s fresh new price drops are now ready to go as well. Highlights of our Friday collection include titles like R.B.I. Baseball 20, Swiftly switch – Pro, Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhal, Animus – Stand Alone, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

On top of ongoing offers on LG’s G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone and the ZTE unlocked Axon 10 Pro, today Woot kicked-off an Android event with deals starting from $40 on Samsung and Pixel gear. The Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch returned to its all-time low this morning to sit alongside Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch offers. This morning also saw Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart gear hit new all-time lows just as HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook went up to 32% off. You’ll also want to hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for charging gear and much more.

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $30, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on R.B.I. Baseball 20:

Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20! R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with massive advancements including brand new batting, pitching and base running controls, all-new broadcast-style pitching camera, major visual improvements and more authenticity. Plus, all your favorite gameplay modes including Franchise and Exhibition are back!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard