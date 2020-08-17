Save $300 on iRobot’s laser-guided Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum, more from $250

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $999 shipped. Down from $1,299, today’s offer saves you $300, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. As iRobot’s latest and greatest robotic vacuum, Roomba S9+ comes equipped with 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” That’s on top of vSLAM navigation technology and a smart mapping system, as well as Alexa and Assistant voice control. Its D-shaped design is optimized for efficient cleaning, and the vacuum also has 30% wider sweeping brushes than other models. The included dirt disposal unit also means you won’t have to empty the vacuum after every few cleanings. Over 750 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Find additional Roomba deals below from $250.

Other iRobot Robotic Vacuum deals:

Our home goods guide is already packed with plenty of other discounts this morning. Home Depot launched an up to 40% off Milwaukee tool sale, which is now joined by a back to school sale at Amazon from $8.50.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

