Amazon Back to School Gold Box from $8.50: Sharpies, smart notebooks, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off back to school and office supplies. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. The deals start from under $8.50 and include everything from highlighters and dry erase markers to day care teacher appreciation cards, smart notebooks, pencil sharpeners, and more. This is a great chance to score some last minute back to school gear or just some supplies for the home office. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Back to School Gold Box:

We also have a great deal running on a 3-pack of AmazonBasics Mesh Pencil Cups, but you’ll definitely want to check out Nordstrom’s Back to School Guide as well. We also have some iPad Pro bundles on sale for the new school year along with iPad mini 5 offers and everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub.

More on the Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters:

You don’t have to worry about running out of ink with the bold Sharpie Tank Highlighter, which features a large, long-lasting barrel that provides a smooth, consistent supply of vibrantly hued ink. The easy-glide chisel tip is ideal for highlighting key words and phrases, as well as underlining precise lines and paragraphs. See-through Smearguard ink keeps text clear and easy to read, so you can mark up important documents for later reference. The ink dries quickly to minimize smearing and smudging, and the color resists fading for worry-free use on most paper and ink types.

