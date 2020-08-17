WeMo’s 2nd generation smart light switch works with HomeKit at a low of $20

Amazon is offering the WeMo Smart Light Switch 2nd Gen for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a slightly refreshed design, WeMo’s latest smart light switch is the perfect upgrade to your home. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and delivers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integrations for a simple smart home setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for GoSund’s Wi-Fi Smart Switch. It’s on sale at Amazon for $12.50 Prime shipped or less when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll most notably lose out on HomeKit support here, but if you’re in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystem, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of TP-Link Kasa smart home products priced from $10 Prime shipped for other options to level up your house. like the GoSund switch above, you’ll lose out on HomeKit here, but Kasa offers quite a few different options when it comes to smart home gear in this sale.

WeMo Smart Light Switch features:

WeMo light switch seamlessly replaces your old wall light switch. Control you lights from WeMo light switch on the wall, the WeMo app, and even your voice

Set schedules and timers. Set porch light to turn on at sunset. Schedule ceiling fans to turn before you arrive home. Sync on and off times to sunrise and sunset, and more

Randomize lights to protect your home. Enable ‘Away Mode’ When you’re away and WeMo will turn lights on and off randomly.

