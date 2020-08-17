Expand an Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link gear from $10 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories headlined by the 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $26.95 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 330 customers. Head below for more Kasa deals from $10.

Other Kasa discounts:

Don’t forget, we’re also still tracking a new 2020 low on TP-Link’s dimmable Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb, which is now down to $14. You’ll find plenty of other offers where that came from in our smart home guide, including the HomeKit-enabled Eve Light Switch at $40, and more.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

