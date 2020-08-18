Aukey’s 8W LED floor lamp has 20 brightness levels at $32 shipped (Save 20%)

- Aug. 18th 2020 6:07 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 8W LED Floor Lamp for $31.99 shipped with the code DMLRA3FY at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best available. This lamp offers three color temperatures and 20 different brightness levels, providing a completely custom experience. Just place Aukey’s lamp next to a couch, reading nook, or even desk for easy illumination. It’ll transform any space thanks to its sleek design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more compact form-factor, this desk lamp illuminates your workspace for just $23 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as bright as today’s lead deal, and isn’t nearly as customizable. But, the built-in USB port can charge your smartphone at up to 5A.

Looking for something of an entirely different design? Check out the mid-century modern Amazon Rivet lamps that we found on sale. You’ll save up to 30%, and find that prices start at $52.50 shipped.

Aukey 8W LED Floor Lamp features:

Practical and Modern: This slim, minimalist LED floor lamp brings bright, adjustable lighting to your study, bedroom, or living room. Choose between 3 color temperatures and 20 brightness levels to create the effect that’s right for you.

