Mid-century modern Amazon Rivet lamps are up to 30% off

Today we’ve found a few Amazon Rivet lamps that are up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Modern Deer Head Ceramic Lamp for $52.59 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you love nature or are simply looking for a stylish lamp, this offering checks both boxes and more. Its deer head base is comprised of white ceramic and the antlers are made of brass to give it a bit of flair. When it comes to size, buyers can anticipate a diameter of 1-foot and height of 19.5-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Rivet lamp deals.

More Amazon Rivet lamp deals:

Oh, and if your space needs more than a new lamp, why not have a look at Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand? It just fell to $168, which happens to be $42 off what it’s been fetching recently. Built-in cable management is a standout feature alongside a sturdy construction that can uphold up to 250-pounds.

Amazon Rivet Modern Deer Head Ceramic Lamp features:

Ceramic base with brass finished horns and a fabric shade

Eclectic novelty lamp. Classic color and materials help it blend with most styles

9-watt LED bulb included

Easy assembly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!