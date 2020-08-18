Tackle DIY projects with a Bosch Benchtop Router for $159 ($70 off), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bosch Benchtop Router Table for $159 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $229 and we’ve never seen it for less at Amazon over the last year. This benchtop router table arrives with an aluminum and steel casing, which provides “extended work area, durability, and precision.” If you’re interested in tackling some DIY projects this summer, adding a benchtop router like this is a great place to start. Other notable features include a 6-foot power cord and a designated storage slot that “accepts feather boards and 3/4-inch optional accessories such as a miter gauge.” Rated an impressive 4.3/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Make the most of your savings today and score a router bit set at $43. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings from customers to date. These 1/4-inch shank bits can be used with woods, MDF, particleboard, and a plywood compact panel. You’ll receive 24 different bits here, which should help you take today’s purchase to a whole new level.

Looking to outfit your garage with some fresh storage? Don’t miss Husky’s organizer sale that takes up to 35% off top-rated accessories and more. Headlining is the Husky 52-inch Mobile Workbench at $498, which is a $100 savings from the regular going rate. You can check out the entire sale here for more deals.

Bosch Benchtop Router Table features:

Benchtop router table design – features a large aluminum top for extended work area, durability and precision

Rigid aluminum mounting plate – pre-drilled for compatibility with a variety of routers and for above-table height adjustment

Extra tall aluminum fence – has adjustable faceplates and featherboards to maximize precision and versatility

Dedicated standard dust-collection port – fits standard 2-1/2 In. vacuum hoses for debris-free operation to help keep your work area clean

