ComiXology is now kicking off its latest collection of discounted comics, this time taking up to 67% off a selection of Thor and Jane Foster Marvel graphic novels starting at under $1. One standout from this sale and the best way to get started with the series is on The Mighty Thor Vol. 1: Thunder In Her Veins at $2.99. Typically selling for $9, this is the lowest we’ve seen a digital copy of the novel sell for and matches our previous mention. Collecting the first five issues of 2015’s Mighty Thor series, this comic book gives a look at the inspiration behind Taika Waititi’s decision to bring Jane Foster into the role of the Goddess of Thunder. Head below for more discounts from the Thor Love and Thunder comics sale.

Other Thor Love and Thunder highlights include:

If you’re more of an X-Men fan, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of graphic novels starring the mutant superhero team starting at $1. Here you’ll find a batch of comics focused on Wolverine, as well as several other of the X-Men on sale. Be sure to shop all of the reads right here for a closer look at the deals.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

The Mighty Thor Vol. 1 synopsis:

When Dr. Jane Foster lifts the mystic hammer Mjolnir, she is transformed into the Goddess of Thunder, the Mighty Thor! Her enemies are many as Asgard descends further into chaos, and unrest threatens to spread throughout the Ten Realms. Yet she wages her greatest battle against a far more personal foe: the cancer killing her mortal form. When Loki steps back into Thor’s life, will it ease her troubles or only add to her pain? There’s no such question about Malekith as he continues to fan the flames of a looming War of Realms — when he isn’t wedding planning, that is!

