Who needs a gopher with DEWALT’s 16-Pocket Tool Apron? Now $43 (Reg. $58)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 16-Pocket Deluxe Carpenter’s Apron (DG5640) for $42.95 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re sick of making trips back to your workshop to grab another tool, DEWALT is here to save the day with its Deluxe Carpenter’s Apron. It boasts a total of 16-pockets, ensuring you can keep all sorts of tools within reach throughout all of your projects. It’s made to fit waist sizes ranging from 29- to 46-inches, ensuring it’s a great solution for many. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to add some screwdriver bits to your new apron? If so, we’ve got you covered with a notable deal on CRAFTSMAN’s 20-piece offering. You can score it for 45% off at Amazon, which happens to be an all-time low. Pricing is under $9, making this deal a slam dunk.

Need some inspiration for your next project? Look no further than Love Hultén’s new Marble Machine XS. It’s built from parts that mimic what you’d find in Meccano Erector sets, and utilizes a battery-powered DC motor and marbles to make music. This piece looks fantastic and is mesmerizing to see in action.

DEWALT Deluxe Carpenter’s Apron features:

Large, gusset-style pockets provide extra capacity and easy access

Patented pouch handle allows for simple belt adjustments and easy one-hand carrying

9 main pockets with 7 smaller pockets and sleeves for nails, parts, tools, nail sets, pencils, etc

3″ padded, air-mesh fabric belt helps reduce heat and moisture accumulation

Fits Waist Sizes 29″-46″

