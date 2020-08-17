When it comes to creating truly unique, yet entertaining and stylish objects, Love Hultén shines. We’ve seen retro gaming experiences get reimagined with releases that range from an all-in-one console that resembles an old television to a more recent slide-out coffee table. The latest Love Hultén release is a tribute to Martin Molin’s Marble Machine X instrument and is aptly named Marble Machine XS. Instead of needing to be cranked, this adaptation relies on a battery to power its DC motor. Marbles fall onto keys that trigger sounds generated by a synthesizer. Continue reading to see it in action.

The new Marble Machine XS from Love Hultén is a compact reimagining of Martin Molin’s massive human-powered music box. It’s a modern approach that requires a lot less elbow grease to operate. This is thanks to a small DC motor that can be tweaked to manage overall speed.

The DC motor is able to operate using a battery and the power is used to drop little marbles across 16 notes. There are 10 sound presets and operators can program up to 128 bars of music. Each sound produced has been generated by a synthesizer, producing audio that’s in line with what is produced by the Martin Molin’s Marble Machine X.

Love Hultén’s Marble Machine XS measures roughly 20-inches tall with a width and depth clocking in at just under 8-inches. This makes it compact enough to rest atop a desk, media console, and the list goes on.

Pricing and availability

Unlike some of Love Hultén’s work, it appears that Marble Machine XS will not be made available for purchase. While unfortunate, this is not much of a shock considering it’s a piece that is inspired by Martin Molin. If it ever was to be sold, pricing is likely to be on par with something like a Bang and Olufsen speaker, with all other Love Hultén pieces being in the $3,000-$5,000 range.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, Marble Machine XS is a standout piece of technology. It bears a striking design that is bound to catch attention no matter where it rests. This rings true even before you know it can play music, which is only likely to further deepen curiosity surrounding this piece.

It’s a bit of a shame that this piece is unlikely to ever be sold, but if you’re up for it, you can always grab some Meccano sets and start to build your own.

