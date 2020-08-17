Under $9 snatches up CRAFTSMAN’s 20-Pc. Bit Set (Save 45%, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set for $8.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 45% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This handy set from CRAFTSMAN includes a wide variety of bit tips that will better prepare you for many projects in your future. Each piece in this kit is constructed with S2 modified steel, yielding “maximum durability.” Every option inside is CNC-machined to deliver a precise fit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of CRAFTSMAN tools, did you see the deal we found on its 22-ounce Steel Hammer? Right now you can scoop it up at an Amazon low of $22. This offering is comprised of a single steel piece which promotes “long life and added durability.” It also has a milled face that grips nail heads during each strike.

Need to refresh some of your tools? If so, you’d better have a look at Home Depot’s Milwaukee sale. There you’ll find savings of up to 40% off, making now a great time to shop. Our top pick from the sale is Milwaukee’s M18 Impact Drill and Driver Kit, which happens to be $95 off what you’d typically need to spend.

CRAFTSMAN 20-piece Bit Set features:

  • Optimized torsion zone delivers improved performance
  • Constructed with S2 modified steel for maximum durability
  • Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out
  • Compatible with the versa-track portable storage system

