Fossil’s Copeland Watch strikes $71 (Reg. up to $119), more from $58

- Aug. 18th 2020 1:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Fossil Copeland Watch for $71 shipped. That’s up to $48 off what Amazon has been charging and is the best price we can find right now. This style features a reasonably-sized 42mm case and 22mm leather band. The case is comprised of black-placed stainless steel, giving it a look that’s bound to look great with a wide variety of outfits. Each hour is displayed using Roman numerals and wearers can rest easy knowing that water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 165-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches and accessories on sale from $58.

More watches and accessories on sale:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to peek at yesterday’s roundup of Fossil and Timex watches priced as low as $45.50. Some of the deals listed there are up to $52 off, making it worthy of a moment of your time. Our favorite from the batch is Fossil’s Dean Watch which has a stainless steel band.

Fossil Copeland Watch features:

  • Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Black plated stainless steel case with Black sunray dial, Roman numerals and stick indices
  • Genuine luggage brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

