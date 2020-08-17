Amazon cuts Fossil and Timex watch prices as low as $45.50 (Up to $52 off)

- Aug. 17th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Save $52
0

Today we’ve spotted a few Fossil and Timex watches up to $52 off at Amazon. Our favorite is the Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch at $82.70 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch features a stainless steel case that measures 45mm. It’s accompanied by a three-link band with fold-over clasp and double push-button closure. Seals throughout keep water at bay in depths of up to 50-meters. Chronograph sub-dials are in store, alongside a date window. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $45.50.

More watches on sale:

Since we’re on the topic of watches, you may be interested in Casio’s new G-SHOCK watches. They feature a heavy-duty and industrial design that’s accompanied by a 10-sided bezel. Along the front you’ll find four visible screws which secure everything in place while also giving each a rugged look.

Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Silver-tone watch with floating lugs and textured black round dial with chronograph subdials and date window at 3 o’clock
  • 45 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window
  • Analog quartz movement with analog display
  • Three-link stainless steel band and fold-over clasp with double push-button closure
  • Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $52
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Timex

About the Author