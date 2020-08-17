Amazon cuts Fossil and Timex watch prices as low as $45.50 (Up to $52 off)

Today we’ve spotted a few Fossil and Timex watches up to $52 off at Amazon. Our favorite is the Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch at $82.70 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch features a stainless steel case that measures 45mm. It’s accompanied by a three-link band with fold-over clasp and double push-button closure. Seals throughout keep water at bay in depths of up to 50-meters. Chronograph sub-dials are in store, alongside a date window. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $45.50.

More watches on sale:

Since we’re on the topic of watches, you may be interested in Casio’s new G-SHOCK watches. They feature a heavy-duty and industrial design that’s accompanied by a 10-sided bezel. Along the front you’ll find four visible screws which secure everything in place while also giving each a rugged look.

Fossil Dean Stainless Steel Watch features:

Silver-tone watch with floating lugs and textured black round dial with chronograph subdials and date window at 3 o’clock

45 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window

Analog quartz movement with analog display

Three-link stainless steel band and fold-over clasp with double push-button closure

Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft)

