GAP takes extra 40% off clearance items with deals from $15: Jeans, t-shirts, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 11:50 am ET

0

GAP is currently offering an extra 40% off all clearance items with promo code ALLYOU at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, shorts, dresses, and more. Customers, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Slub Henley T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $17. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $35. This style looks nice with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khakis alike. If you’re looking for a shirt you can wear year-round this top is perfect because it can easily be layered under pullovers or sweaters. It comes in several color options too and is rated 4.6/5 stars from GAP customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author