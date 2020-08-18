GAP takes extra 40% off clearance items with deals from $15: Jeans, t-shirts, more

GAP is currently offering an extra 40% off all clearance items with promo code ALLYOU at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, shorts, dresses, and more. Customers, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Slub Henley T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $17. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $35. This style looks nice with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khakis alike. If you’re looking for a shirt you can wear year-round this top is perfect because it can easily be layered under pullovers or sweaters. It comes in several color options too and is rated 4.6/5 stars from GAP customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.
Our top picks for men include:
- Denim Shirt in Slim Fit $25 (Orig. $60)
- Vintage Khakis in Slim Fit $15 (Orig. $60)
- Slub Henley T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Utility Shirt $19 (Orig. $70)
- Skinny Jeans with GapFlex $30 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Destructed Skinny Ankle Jeans $30 (Orig. $80)
- Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit $34 (Orig. $80)
- Utility Joggers in Linen-Cotton $29 (Orig. $60)
- Pointelle Crewneck Sweater Dress $26 (Orig. $90)
- Vintage Soft Raglan Sweatshirt $19 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
