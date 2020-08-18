Kershaw’s Strobe Folding Knife falls 33% at Amazon, now under $19

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Strobe Folding Knife for $18.81 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This hunting knife features a stonewashed finish that’s accompanied by a 3.3-inch blade. When collapsed, the entire unit measures 4.25-inches, allowing you to easily stow it in your pocket. A reversible deep-carry clip allows you to tote it in a plethora of additional ways. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want a multitool instead? If so, look no further than the discount we spotted on Kershaw’s 8-in-1 offering. You can currently nab it for under $7, providing an affordable way to broaden your capabilities while on-the-go. Functions include a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, alongside two screwdriver tips.

No matter which option you snag, DEWALT’s Deluxe Carpenter’s Apron will pair nicely with it. You’ll stand to benefit from wielding 16-pockets that pave the way for you to keep all sorts of tools within reach. We just noticed that it has fallen within $1 of its all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike. Pricing is currently set at $43, which is $15 off recent offers there.

If nothing above is feeling like a good fit for you, take a moment to peruse our roundup of the best multitools from under $5. Brands in there include Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

Kershaw Strobe Folding Knife features:

Stonewashed finish-Handle length: 410-K-texture grip overlays

Blade length: 3.3 in. (8.4 cm)-Closed length: 4.25 in. (10.8 cm)

Manual opener-no mechanical assist

Flipper; KVT ball-bearing opening; Frame lock

Reversible deep-carry clip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!