Pixel 4 is up to $300 off, returning select models to all-time low prices

Amazon offers Google Pixel 4 128GB for $649.99 shipped. That’s a $250 savings and a match of the Amazon all-time low. However, if you’re willing to activate today, that number drops to $599.99 at Best Buy, but additional fees will apply depending on the carrier.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25-hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review. While a new generation of devices is lingering, Pixel 4 is still a solid phone, especially with today’s mammoth discount.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

While we’re on the subject of smartphone accessories, we have a number of deals rolling in to start the week. Headlining so far is the Jaybird Tarrah wireless earbuds at $70. You can save nearly 56% off the regular going rate and bring this popular pair of wireless earbuds home. With up to 14-hours of playback on a single charge, this is a stellar way to bring some tunes along with you on a run or workout this summer.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!