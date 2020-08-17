Bring Jaybird’s Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds on your next run for $70 (Save 56%)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds for $69.99 shipped in Black Flash. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and the current sale price on other styles at Amazon right now, saving you $90 overall and marking a new all-time low. Jaybird Tarah Pro deliver IPX7 water-resistance complete with a sport-focused design that’s perfect for accompanying you on runs and workouts. Up to 14-hours of battery life per charge mean you can throw them in your bag in-between workouts without having to worry about daily refueling, and just 5-minutes on the charger amounts to 2-hours of playback. Over 790 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

(Update 8/17 8:40 a.m.): Today only, Woot is offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $169.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $215 and as much as $320 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star-rated headphones.

Pocket some extra cash when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. This alternative lets you enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find up to 40% in savings on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds. With prices starting at $78, you’ll be able to lock-in new all-time lows at Amazon. Or if you’re in the market for some over-ear cans, Focal’s Elegia audiophile headphones are down to $399, amounting to up to $501 in savings.

Jaybird Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds features:

Exercise to a soundtrack with these Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones. Featuring a comfortable secure-fitting design and reliable waterproofing, these headphones stay in place during vigorous activity and stand up to sweat and bad weather. These Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones last through the longest workouts with up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

