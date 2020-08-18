RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ Jig Saw includes a 1.5Ah battery for just $69 (42% off)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Jig Saw and 1.5Ah Battery for $69 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $70 for the jig saw and another $50 for the battery, with today’s deal saving you 42% from purchasing both separately. If you’ve ever tried to cut a rounded corner with a standard or circular saw, it just doesn’t end well. That’s where a jig saw comes to play. The thin and easily-malleable blade can take curves with ease, leaving you with a surface that can be cleaned up by a quick sanding. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If utilizing a jig saw cord-free isn’t a huge deal for you, BLACK+DECKER has you covered at a much lower cost. Just $40 shipped at Amazon scores you a corded jig saw that’ll function very similarly to today’s lead deal. It even features Smart Select, giving you the ability to fine-tune how the jig saw works for your specific application.

Be sure to also swing by Home Depot’s DEWALT sale which offers up to 40% off DIY must-haves. You’ll find impact drivers, toolboxes, and more at fantastic prices here.

RYOBI 18V Jig Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the This orbital jig saw provides cutting performance equivalent to a corded jig saw with the portable convenience of battery power. The SPEEDMATCH selector improves cut quality by allowing you to match the speed and orbital settings for a wide array of materials. For enhanced precision, a separate variable-speed dial lets you select between 1100 and 3000 strokes per minute and RYOBI’s innovative BladeSaver feature allows access to unused teeth with the adjustable base, extending the blade life.

