Samsonite’s luggage cart makes traveling simple at under $16.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Luggage Cart for $16.30 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in about 2-years, with the all-time low being just under $16, which was set in December of 2017. If you’re planning on traveling at all this summer or fall, even if it’s just to a remote cabin in the mountains away from everything, Samsonite’s luggage cart will make loading and unloading the car super simple. It can hold up to 70-pounds with two wheels and an area of nearly 11-inches by 9-inches to hold your suitcases. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you’re traveling, pick up this 4-pack of luggage straps to keep things secured. It’s just $8 Prime shipped and will keep four of your bags nice and tight even when thrown around in your car or on an airplane.

Looking for what luggage you should be traveling with? We recently outlined our favorite options priced at under $150 giving you several items to pick from.

Samsonite Luggage Cart features:

STURDY, LIGHTWEIGHT construction opens and closes in seconds providing easy maneuverability

OVERSIZED rugged wheels for improved handling

ADJUSTABLE SUPPORT strap anchors baggage and prevents shifting

SAFELY TRANSPORTS luggage, boxes and parcels up to a maximum approved transport capacity of 32 kilograms or 70 pounds

