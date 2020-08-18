Get a full workout in anywhere with BodyBoss Home Gym at $120 (Reg. $179)

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $179 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $159, today’s offer is about $60 or 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for getting a full body workout in at home and or just about anywhere really, it is specifically designed to combine all the bulky machines in your gym into one portable system. Including the workout base, collapsible bar, resistance bands (1- to 30-pounds per band), dumbbell handles, limb straps, and a door anchor, the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 supports over 300 exercises. It ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the entire portable home gym setup above is overkill for your needs, consider a basic resistance band set to stay in shape. The 5-pack Black Mountain option comes in at $28.50 on Amazon and carries solid ratings. Weights range from 2- to 30-pounds, much like today’s lead deal, with a portable carrying bag and door anchor included in the package. Or just grab this simple 5-pack set for $6.50 and call it a day.

Speaking of getting in shape, we have some great deals live on protein bars right now starting from $11 along with everything else you’ll find in our sports/fitness deal hub. On the tech side of things, we also have some solid workout companion offers including Jaybird’s Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds and $100 off Apple Watch Series 5.

More on the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough with the Portable Gym you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

