Amazon offers Leather Work Gloves for just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering Men’s Leather Work Gloves with Adjustable Wrist for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $20, that’s matched with the all-time low. These gloves are wear-resistant and designed to last. They come in sizes XS to XXL and have a wrist closure for a perfect fit. They would also be very useful when gardening, chopping wood this fall, yard work, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about these gloves.

You can also keep your hands healthy and hydrated with the O’Keefe’s Night Treatment Hand Cream that’s priced at $6.96. This hand cream was designed to restore extremely dry and cracked hands. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews from Amazon customers.

Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals. Currently, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is offering up to 75% off top brands and free delivery. This is a great way to update your wardrobe for fall with the hottest trends.

Leather Work Gloves feature:

100% Grain Cowhide – High abrasion & puncture resistance creates a durable work glove that lasts

Wear-Resistant – Reinforced leather palm patch increases overall wear, grip, and durability

Adjustable Wrist – Keeps gloves in place while also keeping out dirt and debris

Range of Uses– High abrasion & puncture resistance make these work gloves ideal for Construction, Demolition, Farming, Maintenance, Ranching, and More!

Tried and True– Top selling Wells Lamont work glove style, built to last

