- Aug. 19th 2020 10:36 am ET

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live with up to 75% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. As always, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. This is one of the biggest sales of the year because Nordstrom puts out its newest fall items on sale and once the deals are over the items go back to full price. For men, our top pick is the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $59. These jogger pants will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are perfect for lounging, post-workouts, or casual outings. They’re also lightweight, have a drawstring-waist for a precise fit, and come in two color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and you will also not want to miss out on our guide to the best menswear options from this event.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, another standout from this sale is the SPANX Faux Leather Leggings that are marked down to $65 and originally are priced at $98. These leggings will be a go-to all fall and winter. Plus, they’re actually shape-wear, so they hold their normal form and are very flattering. With nearly 3,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars and I personally own the SPANX leggings and would highly recommend them.

Our top picks for women include:

