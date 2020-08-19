Score Apple’s prev-gen. Smart 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio Case at $30 (Orig. $99)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch Smart Folio Case for $30 shipped. Originally fetching $99, which is what you’d pay for the current version at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Comprised of a soft polyurethane material, Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto your iPad Pro. Not only does it cover the screen while not in use, but can fold up into a stand for propping your iPad up while watching videos, taking notes, and more. So whether you’re still rocking Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, or just took advantage of one of our recent offers, this is a great way to add some extra protection into the mix. Learn more in our hands-on coverage and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party route, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had. Going with this alternative from JETech at Amazon will only run you $15, allowing you to pocket 50% in savings. While you won’t get as high-quality of a case, this option sports similar sleep/wake functionality to the official Apple version, while protecting the back casing alongside the screen.

Alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our Apple guide right now, this morning’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro offer is surely the most relevant to the lead deal. Prices start at $669, allowing you to take iPadOS for a spin at $480 off the original price tag. Find even more discounts right here.

Apple Smart iPad Pro Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

