Take Instagram or TikTok to the next level with an 8-inch ring light at $15

Aptoyu (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-inch Ring Light with Smartphone Holder and Remote for $14.70 Prime shipped with the code 58NFMY6J at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 57% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If taking your Instagram or TikTok photos and videos to the next level is something that intrigues you, picking up this ring light can absolutely help. Properly lighting your videos and photos is key to making them look even better. Plus, this kit includes a holder that can hang onto your phone while it’s aiming at you and even has a Bluetooth shutter button to remotely press the capture button. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you already have a tripod that you’d like to mount your phone on? Well, this adapter is just $10 Prime shipped and is built to hold most phones. It has adjustable clamps to fit around the sides of your device and can keep it in either a vertical or horizontal position.

Looking for ways to upgrade your DSLR video capabilities? The DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal offers 3-axis of stabilization for your cameras. It’s available right now from $279 shipped, which saves you up to $210 off its regular going rate.

Aptoyu Ring Light features:

Has 80 LED lamp beads for long life without changing bulbs, 3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow, and warm white. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness to choose from, easy control on cord to power on/off or switch to the lighting mode you prefer, this ring light makes every photo and video look more professional.

