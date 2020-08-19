DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal delivers 3-axis stabilization from $279 (Save up to $210)

B&H is currently offering the DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Combo Kit for $329 shipped. Find it at Adorama for the same price. Typically fetching $539, today’s offer amounts to $210 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. DJI’s Ronin-SC brings 3-axis stabilization to your camera rig, ensuring you can capture smooth footage even while walking around. Other feature inclusions like Panorama, Timelapse, and Motion Control round out the package. Alongside the gimbal, this bundle also includes an extended grip tripod, auto-focusing motor attachment, and more. With over 695 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look and then head below for additional deals from $279.

Over at Amazon, you can score a discount on the Ronin-SC by itself for $279, which is also being matched at B&H and Adorama. Down from its $419 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and saves you 36%. You’ll get all the features described above, but without the extra tripod grip or other add-ons. B&H is also offering a selection of other bundles at up to $210 off right here, as well.

If you’re in the search of a new bag to store the Ronin-SC, and additional photography gear, we just detailed Moment’s new line of Traveler backpacks. Across the upcoming releases, prices start at $39 and you can learn more in our coverage right here.

DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer features:

The DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer brings many improvements over its predecessor, the Ronin-S, with this smaller and lighter stabilized, three-axis single-handle gimbal, designed for small mirrorless cameras under 4.4 lb. Though the Ronin-SC is smaller, it packs an abundance of features, design enhancements, and technology inside its compact form.

