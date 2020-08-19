Movado and Fossil Smartwatches fall as low as $119 (Reg. up to $695)

- Aug. 19th 2020 11:39 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1149) for $119 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in months. Fossil’s stylish watch is a hybrid solution that kicks charging to the curb. This is thanks to its reliance on an “easy to change coin cell battery” that lasts up to 12-months. Despite the fact that it only sips power, wearers will still benefit from both activity and sleep tracking. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more watch deals.

We’ve also spotted the Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Smartwatch for $487 shipped at Amazon. That’s $208 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting a high-end Google Wear OS smartwatch, this Movado offering is worth a peek. It’s plated with gold and the display is comprised of Gorilla Glass, yielding a tough screen. Movado backs this unit with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more when reading our release coverage.

Prefer traditional watches? We’ve got you covered with a variety of options discounted as low as $58. Our favorite is Fossil’s Copeland Watch at $71, which happens to be $48 off what you’d typically have to spend. Its case is comprised of black-plated stainless steel, yielding a look that’s bound to pair nicely with most outfits.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device
  • This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more
  • Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

