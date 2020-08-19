Ditch your iPhone for Fujifilm’s Square SQ6 instant camera at $89 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Instant Film Camera for $89 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer is nearly a 20% savings, is the best we’ve seen in months, and the second-lowest we’ve seen this year. Fujifilm’s Square SQ6 delivers a more modern instant camera offering with a macro photography mode, auto exposure control, and built-in flash. A selfie mirror on the front makes it easier to get the perfect pose, and you’ll also be able to add some color to your photos thanks to three included filters. Over 975 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the jump for more.

If you don’t need some of the more premium features found on the Instax Square SQ6, going with Fujifilm’s Mini 9 instead at $55 might be a better buy. Here you’ll score the classic instant camera functionality for less, while trading the square photos from the lead deal for a more typical rectangle print.

With the savings from either instant camera, it’s probably a good idea to grab some compatible film for $17 at Amazon. Whether you’re just thinking ahead to be prepared for the next family gathering once things start returning to normal, or to add a little fun to the time stuck inside social distancing, having plenty of film on-hand is a must.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 features:

It’s hip to be square with the aqua blue INSTAX SQUARE SQ6 from FUJIFILM. The first analog camera to accept INSTAX SQUARE film, the SQ6 is a simple and fun instant film camera that produces 2.4 x 2.4″ square prints. The camera’s sleek and stylish design incorporates a Fujinon 65.75mm f/12.6 lens, which offers a three zone focus design, with a minimum focusing distance of 11.8″.

