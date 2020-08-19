Get a smarter alternative to the Mac dock with uBar 4 Toolbar, now $15 (Orig. $30)

While the Dock is great for new Mac owners, it can feel limiting for experienced users. uBar 4 Toolbar for Mac is a powerful alternative that lets you create the ultimate taskbar, including tab grouping and window previews. Right now, it’s 50% off MSRP at $15 (Orig. $30) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Used by staff at Google, Facebook, HP, LinkedIn, and many other top companies, this small utility can transform your workflow. Designed to replace the default Dock, uBar 4 offers an impressive range of features.

Firstly, you can customize almost everything about this taskbar: the orientation, the color scheme, the size, the layout, and more. You can also choose whether badges, notifications, and progress bars should appear in the taskbar.

To speed up your workflow, uBar 4 lets you add apps, folders, and even individual documents to your favorites area. This expands to five rows, meaning you shouldn’t need Spotlight very often.

Live apps appear as tabs in the taskbar. The interface makes it clear when apps are launching or unresponsive, while media apps show where you have reached in the song or video. Click on these tabs, and you can quickly see CPU and memory usage, and quit apps in an instant.

This version of uBar works on Mac OS X 10.10 and up, with support for multiple displays.

It’s normally $30, but you can get uBar 4 now for $15.

