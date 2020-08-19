DiscountMags has now kicked off its mid-week offers with some particularly notable home design magazine deals. More specifically, you’re looking at deep deals on Architectural Digest, Dwell, Reader’s Digest, and HGTV magazine. The deals start from $4.25 per year with free delivery every month and are well under the next best offerings right now. You can use the deals to jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription at a big-time discount. Hit the jump for more details.

Home design magazine deals:

While you can’t really go wrong with this week’s sale, the two standouts among the home design magazine deals are clearly Dwell and Architectural Digest. Fetching $20 and $30 at Amazon respectively, you can now score these titles starting from just $4.25 per year. These two are not usually included in the typical $5 weekend sales and are now at some of the best prices of the year:

But be sure to browse through the rest of the home design magazine deals right here for additional offers starting from $6.

Then check out our August reading list for the best new books to pick up for the end of summer and the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies. We also have some new graphic novel deals by way of the latest ComiXology sale featuring Marvel reads and more right here.

More on Dwell Magazine:

Home design magazine deals: While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!