Now that the end of summer is near, it’s time to update your reading list. August has tons of new books that will have you at the edge of your seat to read. We’ve rounded up below our top picks for August Reads, including thrillers, romance, fiction, sci-fi, and a few series to dive into. Also, be sure to check out our Summer Reading List here.

Midnight Sun

Stephanie Meyer has dropped a new book called Midnight Sun that’s a part of the very popular Twilight Saga. Edward finally gets to tell his side of the story of meeting Bella. Through this book you get to dive into his inner thoughts and see why he acted the way he did throughout the series. This book just released on Tuesday, August 4, and already has a 4.4/5 star ratings with over 300 reviews on Amazon. If you haven’t read the twilight series here is a list of all of the books in the collection.

The Long Call

If you’re looking for a thriller, The Long Call by Ann Cleaves is a great option. Ann Cleaves is also an award-winning author of the Vera and Shetland series, both of which are hit TV shows. This is a new series that takes you through the life of a detective that comes back to his hometown when a body is found on a beach nearby. This book will have your blood running cold and gripping to the pages. This was also an August Barnes and Noble top pick!

The Comeback

The Comeback by Ella Berman is another new title that is a must-read. A young actress takes control of her life after being manipulated by a powerful Hollywood director. She then goes in hiding from all of her anxiety and depression but decides to turn her life around and fight back. This story sounds compelling.

The First Sister

If you’re into sci-fi, The First Sister by Linden A. Lewis is a popular choice this season. Amazon says that this book, “Combines the social commentary of The Handmaid’s Tale with the white-knuckled thrills of Red Rising, this epic space opera follows a comfort woman as she claims her agency, a soldier questioning his allegiances, and a non-binary hero out to save the solar system.” This book is thrilling and sure to keep you guessing on what will happen next. You can find it in a kindle or hardcover at Amazon from $14.

