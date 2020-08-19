New all-time low brings this Linksys Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System to $550 (Save $150)

B&H is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $549.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. This Linksys mesh router system delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that’s supplemented by 6,000-square feet of coverage and up to 5.3Gb/s network speeds. So even if you have a house full of online video game players, Netflix bingers, or plenty of smart home devices, this system should be able to keep up. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game for less by opting for this NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh 802.11ax System for $187 at Amazon instead. Here you’ll still get two routers like the lead deal, but will drop coverage down to 3,000-square feet. But for smaller homes, it’s a great alternative to save some cash.

Last week, we took a look at Ubiquiti’s Dream Machine all-in-one router as part of our on-going UniFi Diary series, which you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re in the market for a network upgrade. Or if Wi-Fi 6 is more your speed, go check out our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more ways to overhaul your network.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

