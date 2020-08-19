Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Rowing Machine hits new low of $499 (Save $200)

- Aug. 19th 2020 12:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Hydro Water Rowing Machine for $499 shipped. Matched at BuyDig. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Sunny Health & Fitness and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $75. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new way to work out at home, this deal is worth a gander. At first glance you may be concerned that it will take up a lot of space, but a foldable design allows you to store it upright to make room when it’s not in use. As you work out, it’s able to keep tabs on metrics like time, distance, strokes per minute, calories burned, pulse, and the list goes on. Built-in device and bottle holders allow you to stay entertained and quenched while you power through workout sessions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a new water bottle? If so, we’ve got your back with a nice selection of discounted Stanley vacuum-insulated bottles and food jars. Each option listed works out to roughly 25% off, delivering notable savings no matter which solution you choose. Our top pick is Stanley Legendary 2-Quart Vacuum-Insulated Bottle which can keep liquids hot for up to 45-hours, cold for up to 2-days, or iced for over a week.

If you’re sore post-workout, a massage could help. Thankfully today’s Amazon Gold Box includes InvoSpa’s Shiatsu 3D Full-Body Massager at $35. Typically priced somewhere between $50 and $60, this offer shaves a minimum of 30% off what you’d routinely have to spend.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

  • WATER RESISTANCE: Water tank holds water in a space efficient 60-degree angle with 16 hydro blades that provides resistance.
  • PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Monitor with swivel feature tracks: time, distance, strokes, total strokes, SPM (strokes per min), time/500m, calories, pulse, calendar, temperature & clock.
  • DURABLE DESIGN: Rower is built to handle 300LB max user weight with comfortable molded seat.

